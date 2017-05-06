Signs It Might Be Time To Apply For Personal Insolvency

The economic downturn of recent years has made personal bankruptcy a virtual necessity for millions. By gaining a comprehensive understanding of what personal bankruptcy entails, it is possible to make an educated decision about whether it is the right decision under any given set of circumstances. Study the tips and guidance in this piece, and you will be able to make the best choices for your financial future.

Keep your debts to a minimum prior to filing. If you are planning on filing for bankruptcy, don't run up your debts. Your recent history will be checked by judges and creditors, and if it is deemed that you are trying to cheat the system, you may not be able to wipe out those debts. You will be viewed most favorably, if you can demonstrate that you have changed your spending habits.

If you are considering paying your taxes with credit cards and turning around and filing bankruptcy--they are on to you. Most states do not look at this debt as chargeable, and you could end up owing money to the IRS. Keep in mind that if the tax debt is eligible to be discharged, then the credit card debt is also dischargeable. Thus, it doesn't make sense to use a credit card when it is going to be discharged when you file for bankruptcy.

Do not wait too long to file for bankruptcy, if that is what you are going to do. By waiting a long period of time, you are just allowing your debt to keep piling up. Once you have decided that filing for bankruptcy is the right choice, start the process right away!

Do not feel embarrassed or guilty about filling for bankruptcy. Many people fear that they will be treated as second class citizens after they declare themselves bankrupt. However, this is not the case. The option to 'declare yourself bankrupt' was developed by the government to enable assistance to be given to people who find themselves overwhelmed with debt and in need of a fresh start. Last year, over 1.4 million people filed bankruptcy and the majority of them are now living a happy, debt-free life. So, there is no need for you to be afraid of bankruptcy stigma.

Know the difference between Chapters 7 and 13 bankruptcies. Chapter 7 will wipe your debts clean, meaning you will not owe what you file against. Chapter 13 requires you to agree to repay your debts. These debts need to be repaid within three to five years of the filing date.

When meeting with a personal bankruptcy lawyer, be sure you have all of the necessary paperwork with you. This will make the whole filing process go much easier and quicker. Some of the paperwork you should have with you includes loan documents, credit card bills, and any other relevant financial documents.

Look into proper timing. You can keep your tax refund even when filing bankruptcy. You have to time it just right to do so. Wait until after your tax form has been processed, and you have received your tax return. One of the sneakiest things that a trustee does is to take an income tax return that debtors rely on. Waiting can keep that money in your pocket.

Be fully educated about the rules of bankruptcy. If the courts were to find that you have disregarded any of the rules in place, your petition could be dismissed. Laws prohibit picking and choosing some debts to pay off prior to filing for bankruptcy. Family members cannot be paid off within one year of filing and creditors are limited to ninety days.

Learn about adversarial proceeding. This is what results when you take out cash advances or make big ticket purchases on credit cards within ninety days of your filing date. You could very well be held responsible for the funds that have been withdrawn or purchases made once the bankruptcy is final.

File bankruptcy before time runs out to avoid harsh penalties. If you wait too long to file, you may be forced to pay fees through garnishments taken from your bank accounts, foreclosure or even through wages. Early filing can also help prevent extensive reviews of your bankruptcy filing qualifications that may disqualify you.

Be weary of creditors once you have filed for bankruptcy. These companies think because you have filed for bankruptcy, you cannot file it again for a long time. You are not risky to lend to. By accepting loans from these companies, you are putting yourself at risk for more financial turmoil.

Filing for personal bankruptcy is a major life decision. Hopefully, armed with the knowledge you have learned from this article, you now know whether or not filing for bankruptcy is the right thing for you to do. Re-read this article several times to learn everything about bankruptcy, and you should be able to improve your financial situation.