The Pros And Cons Of Filing For Individual Personal Bankruptcy

Filing for personal bankruptcy is a significant decision that should not be made lightly. There are many things that you need to know before you do so to make sure that the process has the best possible outcome for you and your family. Keep reading to learn more about the bankruptcy process.

If you are being faced with home foreclosure, wage garnishments or other situations that make it necessary to file for bankruptcy quickly, you may want to explore an emergency filing. Regular bankruptcy filings entail approximately 50 pages of paperwork and one to two weeks for an attorney to pull everything together. In an emergency filing, your attorney can file just the first 2 necessary pages and keep creditors from continuing foreclosure or garnishment proceedings. The rest of the work will be completed afterward.

Consider hiring an attorney who specializes in personal bankruptcy. Although most states allow you to file for bankruptcy without a lawyer, your case could be dismissed if you don't fill out your paperwork correctly, and you may need to file additional motions to protect your property or discharge certain debts. A bankruptcy attorney can help ensure that you get the outcome you hope for when you file.

If you can, keep some of your debt out of your bankruptcy. Work on paying down this debt yourself, or especially if you can negotiate a lower rate or new payment terms. This will help to preserve your credit rating, to some extent, because bankruptcy itself will do a number on your score.

Do not wait too long to file. Ignoring the problem is not going to make it go away. Waiting until foreclosure or wage garnishments occur will make matters worse. The timing of the filing is going to be crucial to the success of the process. Contact an attorney as soon as you realize that you are in financial trouble.

If you've considered the pros and cons involved with choosing bankruptcy, and you feel that this is the only option you have left, be sure to consider all the personal bankruptcy laws. Don't just sit back for the ride; be sure to work together with your lawyer so that you can get the best outcome possible.

If you filed for bankruptcy, and now would like to restore your credit, be careful on how you do this. There are some legitimate companies out there that do want to help, and will. However, there are also very many companies that are just waiting to take advantage of people who are in a tough situation. So do your research very carefully, when trying to hire one of these companies.

When you file for bankruptcy, remember to include all credit and debit accounts. You should even include those credit cards that do not have a balance. Some people leave these out because they wish to keep these accounts open. In addition, you need to include all the information about any auto loans that you may have.

After the completion of filing for bankruptcy, get to work reestablishing your credit score. Keep in mind that thirty-five percent of the credit score is calculated using payment history. Keep your payments on time, because you will have to battle the bankruptcy on your report for the next ten years.

Keep in mind that, currently, student loans cannot be discharged when filing for bankruptcy. There is a process by which student loans could be considered dischargeable, but it is costly, difficult, and rarely successful. However, student loans in bankruptcy have been a topic discussed by Congress in recent years, so keep up with new bankruptcy laws to find out if any changes have been made.

Be selective. You may have learned that you must continue to pay for auto and home loans, and to stop paying your credit card bills immediately. That money could be put to much better use somewhere else. Continuing payments on these accounts is wasted money. Apply it to the lines of credit that you plan to keep.

Hopefully, this article has provided you with some vital information you can use about filing for personal bankruptcy. It can be a scary, life-changing process so you want to make sure you get it right and are able to give yourself the fresh start and new financial perspective that you deserve.